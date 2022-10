ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Malcolm Mays threw four touchdown passes and his last scoring toss came in overtime and carried Hampton to a 38-37 victory over Albany on Saturday.

Mays' 7-yard scoring toss to Jadakis Bonds made it 38-31. In their overtime possession, Great Danes quarterback Reese Poffenbarger — who also threw four touchdowns — connected with Quinn Zinobile from 15 yards out to make it 38-37, but the 2-point conversion attempt failed.