REED CITY -- Reed City’s Isabell Guy is coming off a solid sophomore season and is looking to see how much better she can get for next year.

It’s among the reasons Guy and the Coyotes are working during the LAT summer season to focus on getting even better for 2022.

Guy bats second in the lineup and had a .306 batting average with 22 RBIS, one home run, 12 stolen bases and a .875 fielding percentage. She won 17 games and had 139 strikeouts.

“I’ve been doing pretty good,” Guy said at the end of the season. “We did better than last year. We improved a lot as a team.”

Reed City started out 0-24 last year and was closed to 500 this spring while taking second place in the CSAA.

“Hard work during the season,” was the key, Guy said. “My pitching was a lot better than last year. I put in a lot of hard work.”

She was able to throw strikes on a more consistent basis.

Along with her fastball, “I had some changeups too,” Guy said.

A win over Kalkaska was a highlight, Guy added.

“I struggled a little bit hitting at the end of the season but it’s getting better,” she said.

Guy is focusing on improving her hitting and hitting her spots as a pitcher during the summer season with the Reed City team.

Softball is her only sport. During the fall, he works on her game inside.

Guy is a lefthander and feels this factor makes it challenging for some hitters who aren’t used to seeing a southpaw.

THE ISABELL GUY FILE

Favorite food: Steak

Favorite subject in school: Strength and conditioning

Favorite movie: The Bow

Favorite musician: Garth Brooks

Favorite activity outside of sports: Swimming

Career goal: Veterinary medicine