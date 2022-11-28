Gus Rohde: Running like a champion

REED CITY \u2013 Gus Rodhe has already established himself as one of the area\u2019s best runners. Wait till next season. The Reed City sophomore was the top runner for a team which won the Central State Activities Association and finished sixth in the Division 3 state meet. With most of the team coming back, there\u2019s talk of finishing much higher in the state standings for 2023. Rohde is among the returning runners for a Coyote team which placed sixth in the state meet and looks poised to finish much higher next season. \u201cIt was going really good,\u201d Rohde said. \u201cIt started off strong and I kept getting stronger. Getting first place at a couple of meets and getting second at conference was pretty nice.\u201d It was \u201c100 percent his best season of the two,\u201d Rodhe said. The key was \u201csummer training. I went to camp over the summer.\u201d Rohde had three invitational wins. He helped Reed City win the CSAA boys title and then he was sixth at regional to help the Coyotes take second and qualify for the state Division 3 finals. He was 18th at the state finals in 16:36.1 for individual all-state. He got his PR at the MITCA meet of champions in 16:16.8. \u201cMostly, I try to set a good pace but I don\u2019t try get too far ahead from where I want to be,\u201d Rohde said of his race strategy. \u201cAt Manistee, I won the race and I ran against a good runner. I stood back on him the first mile and got him the second mile.\u201d The Coyotes were expected to have a strong team and it proved to be the case. \u201cWe have great team chemistry,\u201d Rohde said. \u201cWe worked well together. We pushed each other.\u201d Rohde will be playing basketball this winter and indicated he\u2019ll try some indoor meets. He\u2019ll also be in outdoor track. Cross country is his favorite. \u201cI like the weather, the environment and the team chemistry,\u201d he said. \u201cYou also go on a \u00a0lot of different courts.\u201d Rohde\u2019s older brother, Calvin, was also an exceptional Reed City runner and is competing at Concordia University in Nebraska. THE GUS ROHDE FILE Favorite athlete: Cole Hockert Favorite food: Chicken alfredo Favorite subject in school: Math Favorite movie: Remember the Titans Favorite singer: Tom Petty Favorite activity outside of sports: Hang out with friends \u00a0