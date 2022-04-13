Guerrero slugs 3 HRs despite gash on hand, Jays beat Yankees JAKE SEINER, AP Baseball Writer April 13, 2022 Updated: April 13, 2022 10:38 p.m.
A trainer helps Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who injured his hand during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in New York.
Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is congratulated after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in New York.
A trainer helps Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., right, who suffered an injury during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in New York.
Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gestures in the direction of the ball he hit for a home run during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in New York. After review the call on the field for a home run was upheld.
New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole pauses after a review confirmed a home run by Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in New York.
New York Yankees' Anthony Rizzo hits a home run during against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in New York.
New York Yankees' Aaron Hicks can't catch a home run by Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in New York.
Toronto Blue Jays' Jose Berrios pitches during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in New York.
NEW YORK (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. shook off a bloody gash on his right ring finger to hit three home runs against the rival Yankees, including two off ace Gerrit Cole, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat New York 6-4 Wednesday night.
George Springer hit a tiebreaking single in the seventh, and Toronto held off the Yankees despite homers from Anthony Rizzo, Aaron Judge and Gleyber Torres — and a fly in the eighth by pinch-hitter Giancarlo Stanton that was caught on the warning track.