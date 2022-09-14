Guerrero hits 100th homer at age 23, Blue Jays beat Rays 5-1 IAN HARRISON, Associated Press Sep. 14, 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of15 Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. celebrates his solo home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Frank Gunn/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr., right, has the home run jacket put on by Teoscar Hernandez, left, after Guerrero's solo home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Frank Gunn/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Ross Stripling throws against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game in Toronto, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Frank Gunn/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr., right, celebrates his solo home run against the Tampa Bay Rays with Bo Bichette during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Frank Gunn/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette hits an RBI single against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Frank Gunn/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Drew Rasmussen throws to a Toronto Blue Jays batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Frank Gunn/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Drew Rasmussen throws to a Toronto Blue Jays batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Frank Gunn/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer makes a catch at the wall on a ball hit by Tampa Bay Rays' Ji-Man Choi during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Frank Gunn/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Isaac Paredes throws to first base after forcing out Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Toronto. Vladimir Guerrero was safe at first. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Frank Gunn/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. celebrates his solo home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Frank Gunn/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
TORONTO (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 100th home run at age 23, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-1 Wednesday night to ensure winning a rare five-game series against a wild card rival.
Toronto (81-62) has won three of four from the Rays (79-63), who dropped one game behind Seattle (80-82) heading into Thursday's series finale, Those teams are in the three AL wild-card positions for the expanded playoffs, with Baltimore (75-67) four games behind the Rays.