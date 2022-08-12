Guardians' Karinchak on restricted list for games in Toronto

TORONTO (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians put unvaccinated right-hander James Karinchak on the restricted list before Friday night's game at Toronto and selected righty Peyton Battenfield from Triple-A Columbus.

Foreign nationals who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 aren’t allowed to enter Canada, save for limited exceptions that require a 14-day quarantine. Unvaccinated baseball players are placed on the restricted list, where they are not paid and do not accrue major league service time.