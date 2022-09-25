Grove helps Dodgers beat Cardinals 4-1 to clinch top NL seed JILL PAINTER LOPEZ, Associated Press Sep. 25, 2022 Updated: Sep. 25, 2022 8:20 p.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Will Smith had two hits and Michael Grove pitched five solid innings to pick up his first career victory as the Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the No. 1 overall seed in the National League with 4-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.
Two days after reaching 700 home runs, Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols received a standing ovation when he was announced as a pinch-hitter in the ninth inning and struck out.
