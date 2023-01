This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

EVART – The Gray sisters combined for 51 points to lead the Evart girls basketball team to its 11th straight win in a 74-26 Highland Conference verdict over Roscommon on Tuesday.

Senior Addy Gray had 27 points and her sister freshman Kyrah Gray, added 24 points for the Wildcats, who also got 10 points from Emma Dyer, five apiece from Brianna Cass and Ally Theunick and three from Brooklyn Decker.

Gray also had four steals. Cass had six steals Dyer had five assists, five rebounds and five steals, Decker had six rebounds and Theunick had six steals.

Evart had quarter leads of 26-4, 52-14 and 69-21.

Addy Gray had four threes and her sister had two.

“The girls played very unselfishly,” Evart coach Carrie Kunkle said. “Everyone worked well together. On rebounding and assists, all of that came together.”

Evart (8-0, 11-1) plays at Beal City on Thursday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Standish Sterling 56, Reed City 49 (OT)

REED CITY – Standish Sterling had it biggest scare of the season but stayed undefeated at 9-0 with this Tuesday overtime nonleague win against Reed City, which fell to 6-4.

Standish Sterling had beaten all of its opponents by nine points or more before its scare against Reed City.

The game was tied 41-41 after four quarters.

“They are undefeated for a reason,” Reed City coach Brennan Walsh said. “They’re tough and smart and they made plays when they needed to. We did a lot of good things, and had our opportunities but came up short.

”It came down to a few key plays that we’ll learn from. I couldn’t have asked for a much better effort.”

Reed City plays at Kent City on Friday.

“We need to put this behind us pretty quick,” Walsh said. “Our next games are important if we want to be in the top conference tournament at the end of the season.”