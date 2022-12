EVART – Addy Gray enters this season as one of the area’s top basketball players, and is looking to help the Evart girl basketball team attain as much success as possible.

Gray moved up to the varsity level as a freshman and since then has sparked the Wildcats in many categories/

Last year, she averaged 14.9 points per game and totaled 40 3-pointers.

“Addy is one of our team captains, and a notably decorated basketball player throughout her basketball career at Evart,” Wildcat coach Carrie Kunkle said. “We expect her to have a strong season of team leadership, scoring and assists. This is her final year and she will shine as she finalizes a substantial high school basketball career.”

The Wildcats were 15-7 last season.

“I think this year is going to be the best year,” Gray said. “We have a good freshman playing. We have very good chemistry.”

Gray is continuing at the guard position and is set to be among the Wildcat leaders in scoring and other spots.

She points to shooting everywhere on the court as being among her strengths and feels she’ll be improved in that area from a year ago.

“I’ve been in the gym a lot working,” Gray said while adding she has confidence in her defense. “The key is just seeing the court and being able to communicate as a team.”

Gray also played volleyball but saw extensive action during the offseason in softball and basketball.

The team should be strong in all areas, she added.

The Highland Conference is a formidable league and Thursday’s game with Lake City was expected to be a major test for the Wildcats.

Against formidable opponents like Lake City, the key to getting a win will be “working together as a team,” Gray said. “It is definitely going to be a good year and our districts will be home this year. It’s going to be a good way to end up.”