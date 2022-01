EVART — The Evart girls basketball team tipped off a new year with a 50-33 home defeat at the hands of the McBain Northern Michigan Christian Comets on Thursday evening.

With the loss, the Wildcat ladies are 3-3 (2-3) on the young season and currently occupy fourth place in the Highland Conference standings.

It was the first game post-winter break for the Evart girls, but junior Addysen Gray’s 14 points paced the team and helped shake off a bit of the holiday-induced rust.

Gray was a perfect 4-for-4 shooting from the free-throw line and also sank a pair of 3-points attempts in the first and third quarters, respectively.

After the contest, Gray said it is difficult to begin the hoops season with a small handful of games and go on break for the holidays, only to come back with a majority of the campaign still to be played.

“I think we were really pumped before the game, but I just think that our outcome wasn’t good,” Gray said.

Gray gave credit to McBain NMC’s tenacity when battling for rebounds, which is something she thought she and her team can improve upon down the road.

“We just need to box them out more,” Gray said. “(McBain) is definitely stronger and taller, so we just needed to get them out of the paint as much as we could.”

Evart struggled to find its shooting form for most of the evening, and went into the locker room at halftime trailing 28-11.

A 3-pointer converted by freshman Emma Dyer marked the only points scored by the Wildcats during the second quarter.

Dyer also produced a double-digit point tally and put up 11 points, nine of which came from beyond the arc; she also sank both of her free-throw shots.

After some resurgence on the offensive side of the ball by the home side, Evart trailed NMC 40-24 through three quarters of basketball.

Nine points scored in the fourth quarter by the Wildcats cut into the Comet advantage, but ultimately wasn’t enough to propel Evart to a comeback victory.

Evart’s next contest will take place at home at 7 p.m. against Houghton Lake Jan. 12.