Gonzaga back at No. 1 in AP Top 25; Wyoming enters poll AARON BEARD, AP Basketball Writer Feb. 14, 2022 Updated: Feb. 14, 2022 12:05 p.m.
1 of8 Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren (34) dunks during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Saint Mary's, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. Gonzaga won 74-58. Young Kwak/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Gonzaga coach Mark Few gestures during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Saint Mary's, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. Gonzaga won 74-58. Young Kwak/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Auburn forward Walker Kessler (13) blocks a shot by Texas A&M guard Marcus Williams (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. Kessler had a triple-double with 12 blocked shots, 12 points and 11 rebounds and No. 1 Auburn bounced back from a loss with a 75-58 victory over Texas A&M. Butch Dill/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl fires up the fans during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Texas A&M Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. Butch Dill/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Providence's Jared Bynum (4) celebrates his 3point shot during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against DePaul on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Providence, R.I. Stew Milne/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
Gonzaga has reclaimed the No. 1 ranking in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, while Providence climbed into the top 10 and Wyoming earned its first ranking in more than seven years.
Mark Few’s Bulldogs earned 56 of 60 first-place votes in Monday’s poll to swap positions with Auburn, which had spent the past three weeks at No. 1 but fell from the top spot after suffering its first loss since November.