REED CITY – It’s been quite a one-two punch for Reed City’s girls cross country with sisters Nora Smoes a senor and Clara, a sophomore.

While Nora has been a reliable No. 1, her younger sister has been a steady No. 2.

Smoes hoped to run a fast enough time at Chippewa Hills on Friday in a regional meet to qualify for the state finals. Her season record was a 22:02.0 at a CSAA meet in Morley Stanwood.

It was her sophomore season.

“I’m doing really good,” she said. “I’ve been improving my times from last year. I’m really happy about that. I’ve been pushing hard during practices and I’ve been pushing myself during the race.”

Smoes said she hoped to break into the 21-minute range before the season ended. Which she did with a time of 21:27.5.

“I just need to push myself during meets and practice even harder,” she said. “I’d say my quick start is pretty solid.”

The Coyotes have been competitive all season.

“We lost a good senior last year but the freshmen we have are pushing the team,” Smoes said. “They’re doing pretty good.”

Smoes also runs track but said she especially likes cross country.

“I like the team a lot and how close we are as a family and I like the courses,” she said.

THE CLARA SMOES FILE

Favorite food: Fruit

Favorite subject in school: Math

Favorite movie: Sports or animal movies

Favorite activity outside of school: Ride horses and hang out with friends