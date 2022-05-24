Giannis, Jokic, Doncic, Booker, Tatum on All-NBA first team May 24, 2022 Updated: May 24, 2022 9:07 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo, fellow two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Devin Booker and Jayson Tatum were voted first-team All-NBA on Tuesday, the first time in 67 years all five players were age 27 or younger.
Milwaukee's Antetokounmpo was the only player to receive all 100 possible first-team votes and finished with 500 points in his fourth consecutive first-team selection. Denver's Jokic and Dallas' Doncic each received 88 first-team votes and 476 points.