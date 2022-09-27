Georgia Tech starting over after firing Collins, Stansbury PAUL NEWBERRY, AP Sports Writer Sep. 27, 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of9 Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins reacts on the sideline after a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Central Florida, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins, left, and Central Florida head coach Gus Malzahn chat on the field before an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Mississippi running back Zach Evans (6) runs for a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Atlanta. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Central Florida quarterback John Rhys Plumlee (10) rushes for a 28-yard touchdown past Georgia Tech defensive backs LaMiles Brooks (20), Myles Sims (0) and Zamari Walton, right, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Central Florida running back RJ Harvey, left, is tackled by Georgia Tech linebacker Charlie Thomas (1) after rushing for yardage during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Thomas was penalized for targeting on the play and was disqualified from the game. Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Georgia Tech defensive back LaMiles Brooks (20) comes down with an interception in the end zone on a pass intended for Central Florida wide receiver Ryan O'Keefe (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
ATLANTA (AP) — Less than four years after Geoff Collins arrived on campus, exuding optimism and making bold plans to compete at the highest levels of college football, Georgia Tech is in a far different position.
It's starting over.