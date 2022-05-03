Garver, Heim homer, lead Rangers past Phillies 6-4 DAN GELSTON, AP Sports Writer May 3, 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of12 Texas Rangers' Jonah Heim watches his home run off of Philadelphia Phillies' Ranger Suarez during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Philadelphia. Matt Rourke/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Philadelphia Phillies' J.T. Realmuto beats the throw to Texas Rangers' Marcus Semien at second after a wild pitch by Jon Gray during during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Philadelphia. Matt Rourke/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Philadelphia Phillies' Didi Gregorius hits an RBI single off Texas Rangers' Jon Gray during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Philadelphia. Matt Rourke/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Philadelphia Phillies' J.T. Realmuto beats the throw to Texas Rangers' Marcus Semien at second after a wild pitch by Jon Gray during during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Philadelphia. Matt Rourke/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Texas Rangers' Mitch Garver celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run off Philadelphia Phillies' Ranger Suarez during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Philadelphia. Matt Rourke/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Texas Rangers' Jon Gray winds up during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Philadelphia. Matt Rourke/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Texas Rangers' Jon Gray pitches during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Philadelphia. Matt Rourke/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Philadelphia Phillies' Ranger Suarez pitches during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Philadelphia. Matt Rourke/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Mitch Garver and Jonah Heim homered and Zach Reks snapped a tie game with a two-RBI double, leading the the Texas Rangers past the Philadelphia Phillies 6-4 on Tuesday night.
Garver and Heim went deep off Phillies starter Ranger Suarez (2-1) and the game was tied at 3 into the sixth inning. Heim singled and Nathaniel Lowe reached on third basemen Alec Bohm’s error. Reks broke the tie with a pinch-hit, two-RBI double off reliever Seranthony Dominguez, and Marcus Semien’s RBI single made it 6-3.