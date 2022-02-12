Gardner powers Virginia to 63-53 victory over Georgia Tech
1 of15 Georgia Tech center Rodney Howard (24) dunks the ball during an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Andrew Shurtleff/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner calls a play during an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Andrew Shurtleff/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Virginia fans hold up signs during an NCAA college basketball game against Georgia Tech in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Andrew Shurtleff/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Georgia Tech guard Kyle Sturdivant (1) shoots overs Virginia guard Malachi Poindexter (11) during an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Andrew Shurtleff/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Virginia head coach Tony Bennett disputes a call with a referee during an NCAA college basketball game against Georgia Tech in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Andrew Shurtleff/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Virginia forward Kadin Shedrick (21) watches as teammate Jayden Gardner (1) saves a loose ball from going out-of-bounds during an NCAA college basketball game against Georgia Tech in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Andrew Shurtleff/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Virginia guard Kody Stattmann (23) shoots over Georgia Tech forward Jordan Meka (23) during an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Andrew Shurtleff/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Georgia Tech guard Michael Devoe (0) moves past Virginia guard Armaan Franklin (4) during an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Andrew Shurtleff/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Georgia Tech guard Miles Kelly (13) shoots over Virginia guard Kody Stattmann (23) during an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Andrew Shurtleff/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Virginia head coach Tony Bennett reacts to a play during an NCAA college basketball game against Georgia Tech in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Andrew Shurtleff/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Jayden Gardner scored 26 points, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked three shots to propel Virginia to a 63-53 victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday.
Gardner sank 10 of 19 shots from the floor and all six of his free throws to help the Cavaliers (16-9, 10-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) win their fourth straight game. He has scored in double figures in nine straight. Kihei Clark hit three 3-pointers and scored 15. Virginia has won at least 10 conference games in 10 straight seasons.