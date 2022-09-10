Garbers, UCLA roll to 45-7 rout of Alabama State JOE REEDY, AP Sports Writer Sep. 10, 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of12 UCLA running back Keegan Jones (22) runs the ball against Alabama State defensive back Irshaad Davis (0) and defensive back Jeffrey Scott Jr. (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Pasadena, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 UCLA running back Keegan Jones (22) runs the ball against Alabama State defensive back Irshaad Davis (0) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Pasadena, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 UCLA running back Carsen Ryan (20) is tackled by Alabama State defensive back James Burgess (27) and defensive back Jeffrey Scott Jr. (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Pasadena, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Alabama State wide receiver Jeremiah Hixon (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UCLA in Pasadena, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 UCLA defensive lineman Grayson Murphy (12) sacks Alabama State quarterback Myles Crawley (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Pasadena, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Alabama State in Pasadena, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 UCLA linebacker Choe Bryant-Strother (9) tackles Alabama State wide receiver Isaiah Scott (84) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Pasadena, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 UCLA tight end Hudson Habermehl (81) runs to the end zone for a touchdown while defended by Alabama State defensive back Irshaad Davis (0) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Pasadena, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Backup quarterback Ethan Garbers threw for 164 yards and ran for a pair of touchdowns, and UCLA improved to 2-0 for the second consecutive year with a 45-7 rout of Alabama State on Saturday.
Garbers came in for Dorian Thompson-Robinson midway through the Bruins' fourth drive early in the second quarter. The redshirt sophomore directed scoring drives in five of seven possessions (four TDs, one field goal).