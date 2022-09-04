Gallen ties scoreless start record as Arizona stops Brewers
JACK THOMPSON, Associated Press
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
PHOENIX (AP) — Zac Gallen tied the major-league record with his sixth consecutive scoreless start on Sunday, leading the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 5-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.
Gallen (11-2) extended his scoreless streak to 41 1/3 innings. He allowed only two singles and a walk in seven innings. He struck out seven and retired the last 11 batters he faced.