GM hires give NFL bright spot in diversity, but work remains SCHUYLER DIXON, AP Pro Football Writer Aug. 24, 2022 Updated: Aug. 24, 2022 1:43 p.m.
DALLAS (AP) — Ryan Poles knew pretty quickly he was interested in the path that led to his hiring as general manager of the Chicago Bears, while Dallas Cowboys personnel man Will McClay toiled in arena football before scouting beckoned.
Both credit relationships built along the way for their spots in a promising trend of diversity hiring for the NFL, plagued for years by a poor record in opportunities for minorities in the coaching ranks.
