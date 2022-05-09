Frustrated Fiala still scoreless with Wild-Blues series even DAVE CAMPBELL, AP Sports Writer May 9, 2022 Updated: May 9, 2022 7:25 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of9 Minnesota Wild's Kevin Fiala (22) is defended by St. Louis Blues' Colton Parayko (55) during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Friday, May 6, 2022, in St. Louis. Michael Thomas/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Minnesota Wild's Kevin Fiala (22) is defended by St. Louis Blues' Calle Rosen (43) during the third period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Friday, May 6, 2022, in St. Louis. Michael Thomas/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, right, looks at Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick during the third period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares (91) makes a pass in front of Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak (81) during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, right, moves the puck while under pressure from Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar during the third period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares (91) and Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) battle for the puck during the third period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
Kevin Fiala has often let his frustration show if he's not producing up to his star potential, and the Minnesota Wild left wing was in a tense mood after another flat performance in St. Louis.
Four games into the first round against the Blues, with the teams tied at two games, Fiala has not scored. After tallying a career-high 33 goals for the Wild in the regular season, the 25-year-old has one assist, 11 shots on goal and 14 penalty minutes in the series.