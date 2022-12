REED CITY – Spencer Hansen continues his busy sports season by going from football into basketball.

But it was quite a season for Hansen in football with the Reed City Coyotes going 11-2 and losing by a point in the state semifinals to Negaunee.

A cornerback, Hansen is on the varsity his second year.

His role on defense was to “mainly guard the pass and come up on the run.”

Hansen had interceptions against Cadillac and Montague.

“I remember the Cadillac one when I wasn’t expecting it,” Hansen said. “I caught it on fourth down and I tried to drop it because it would have been us better field position. The Montague one, they ran the same play. I was expecting the play and read it pretty good.”

An all-conference honorable mention player in the CSAA Gold Division, Hansen had 47 tackles including six for a loss, plus the two interceptions and four pass breakups.

“Spencer is in his second year of varsity football for us,” Reed City coach Scott Shankel said. “He is a starting corner for us and plays special teams for us too.



“Spencer is a sure tackler for us. He is smart and knows his pass coverage and run support responsibilities. Spencer is one of our leaders in the back end of the defense.”

It’s no secret how successful the Reed City defense was this season.

“Coach Shankel made good schemes for the defense and we played a lot better since the Tri County game,” Hansen said.

It was in that game, week two, when the Coyotes gave up 48 points in a loss to Tri County.

“We just learned,” Hansen said, “that we have to have a better week of practice. It was not a good week of practice. We had better weeks or practices since then.

“I feel I’m able to read plays pretty well.”

Hansen felt the best defensive game was in the win over Cadillac to end the regular season.

Hansen also plays basketball and baseball, and said all three sports are favorites for him.