EVART – Cole Hopkins is still squarely on the path for a second consecutive state wrestling championship as an Evart senior.

But he achieved one major dream on Tuesday when he signed a national letter of intent to join the NCAA Division I wrestling program at Central Michigan University.

The signing ceremony took place at Evart High School.

The Evart senior is winding down his four-year career for the Wildcats with hopes of making it two straight state titles in a row.

“I really liked the coaches, I like the atmosphere and some of their guys I’ve been teammates with on travel teams,” Hopkins said of Central’s wrestling program. “I thought it would be the best fit for me.”

During football season is when CMU got in contact with Hopkins. He’s focusing solely on wrestling. He also visited Kent State, Cleveland State and Virginia Military Institute.

The proximity of CMU to Evart also played a key factor in the decision.

“They’ve had a lot of success with their program,” Hopkins said. “They’ve had some All-Americans. Their coaches are awesome. I thought it was the best for me. Three weeks ago is when I really started thinking Central as my No. 1. I messaged all the coaches and thanked them for the visits and hospitality, but said I was going to head to Central.

“I was probably 12 or 13 when I first watched a Central wrestling meet and I thought ‘that would be awesome if I could wrestle there.’”

Hopkins is wrestling at 175 pounds currently and is ready to make any adjustments as necessary for a spot on the Central team. He’s not sure yet if he’ll be redshirted.

“I’ll have to earn my spot or take a year to redshirt and build up for a 175-pounder,” he said, adding for the rest of the season, “I want to better myself all the way around and know I can compete with the guys at the college level and keep building my skills until I go to CMU and can have success there.”

Hopkins’ dad Ryan is assistant coach at Evart.

“I remember bringing a flyer home to my dad saying I wanted to try this out,” he said. “Ever since then, I’ve been going to tournaments every Sunday since I was a little kid. Wrestling, as a sport, teaches me how to be disciplined in all areas like in weight management, making sure you get your classes done on time.

“All that stuff factored into why I love wrestling so much. My dad and coach Ben (Bryant) have been two of the biggest role models in my life. I’ve seen them both work super hard and that wore off on me.”