French Open player wins after thrown racket lands in stands

PARIS (AP) — A player at the French Open was allowed to continue her match — and ended up winning it — after she threw her racket and it bounced into the stands, the latest in a series of episodes involving professional tennis players who take their anger out on their equipment.
Irina-Camelia Begu, a 31-year-old Romanian who is ranked 63rd, had just dropped the opening point of a game while trailing 2-0 in the third set at Court 13 against 30th-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova in the second round at Roland Garros.