Forsberg stops 35 shots as Senators beat Blue Jackets 2-1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Anton Forsberg stopped 35 shots as the Ottawa Senators beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1 Sunday night to end a three-game losing streak.

Artem Zub and Tim Stützle scored for the Senators. Forsberg had 13 saves in the first period, 12 in the second and 10 in the third to get his first win since Dec. 14 after going 0-2-1 in four games in between.

Sean Kuraly scored for Columbus, and Elvis Merzilikins had 31 saves. The Blue Jackets lost for the third time in four games overall, and third straight at home.

Zub put Ottawa on the board with a wrister from just inside the blueline at 7:59 of the first.

Kuraly tied it with 34 seconds left in the opening period, deflecting Jakub Voracek's shot from the right circle.

Ottawa then pulled ahead when Stützle outskated Zach Werenski and slipped a backhander over Merzlikins with 3:58 left in the second.

UP NEXT

Senators: Host Buffalo on Tuesday night.

Blue Jackets: Host Calgary on Wednesday night.