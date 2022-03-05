Flyers win, extend regular-season home streak vs Blackhawks AARON BRACY, Associated Press March 5, 2022
1 of12 Philadelphia Flyers' Kevin Connauton (8) and Chicago Blackhawks' Kirby Dach collide along the boards during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Philadelphia. Derik Hamilton/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Philadelphia Flyers' Cam Atkinson, right, scuffles with Chicago Blackhawks' Tyler Johnson after Atkinson scored a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Philadelphia. Derik Hamilton/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Philadelphia Flyers' Cam Atkinson, right, celebrates after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Philadelphia. Derik Hamilton/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Philadelphia Flyers' Kevin Connauton, left, checks Chicago Blackhawks' Patrick Kane during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Philadelphia. Derik Hamilton/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Kevin Lankinen, center, looks for the puck as Philadelphia Flyers' Cam Atkinson, left, is pressured by Chicago Blackhawks' Riley Stillman during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Philadelphia. Derik Hamilton/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Chicago Blackhawks' Dylan Strome, center, skates to the bench after his goal past Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Martin Jones, right, during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Philadelphia. Derik Hamilton/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Philadelphia Flyers' Kevin Connauton tries to stand up after a hit from Chicago Blackhawks' Kirby Dach during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Philadelphia. Derik Hamilton/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Kevin Lankinen makes a save during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Philadelphia. Derik Hamilton/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cam Atkinson had two goals and an assist, Joel Farabee chipped in three assists and the Philadelphia Flyers earned a rare victory of late, 4-3 over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.
Oskar Lindblom and Derick Brassard also scored for the Flyers, who won for just the fourth time in the last 25 games while continuing their home-ice dominance of the Blackhawks.