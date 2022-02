HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Tevin Brewer scored 20 points and Florida International held off Marshall for a 72-71 win on Thursday night for its first road win of the season.

Denver Jones had 16 points for Florida International (14-11, 4-8 Conference USA). Clevon Brown added 15 points, seven rebounds and three blocks, and Eric Lovett had 11 points.