Flores hits game-ending, 2-run homer, Giants sweep Phillies

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Carlos Rodón is hardly counting as his strikeouts pile up, even as the comparisons to Tim Lincecum keep coming.

Rodón reached the 200-strikeout mark for the first time in his career, then watched as Wilmer Flores hit a two-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning to send the San Francisco Giants over the Philadelphia Phillies 5-3 on Sunday for a three-game sweep.

The wild card-contending Phillies lost for the sixth time in seven games, wrapping up their weeklong trip to Arizona and San Francisco. Monday will mark the club’s first Labor Day off in 24 years, since 1998.

Yes, Rodón saw the scoreboard flash with the recognition of his 200 Ks. He struck out 10 over six scoreless innings.

“I’ve never done it, it’s a cool feat,” Rodón said, “but there’s a handful of games left so just keep going.”

He also tied two-time NL Cy Young Award winner Lincecum and Jason Schmidt for most double-digit strikeout performances over a single season in franchise history with nine.

Rookie Bryce Johnson, who got his first major league hit and RBI earlier in the game, drew a leadoff walk in the Giants ninth. David Robertson (3-2) struck out the next two batters before Flores hit his 17th home run.

J.T. Realmuto hit a tying, three-run homer in the Phillies eighth. Camilo Doval (5-6) pitched the ninth.

San Francisco had a chance in the eighth. LaMonte Wade Jr. singled with two outs off Robertson and Brandon Crawford walked to load the bases, but pinch-hitter Evan Longoria struck out swinging.

Wade broke up a scoreless game with a single in the fourth. Johnson's RBI single capped a three-run inning, but the Giants bullpen couldn’t hold a 3-0 lead once Rodón exited.

Rodón bounced back from his first defeat in more than a month last Monday against San Diego. His nine double-digit strikeout games this season are a career best and match Angels star Shohei Ohtani for most in the majors.

“It doesn’t really tell the story of how good a player is but it certainly tells the story of how durable a player is,” manager Gabe Kapler said. “And Carlos inching towards the finish line, that complete season is really, you can see it, you can see the light at the end of the tunnel. And this is an indication that he’s really had a durable and consistent and very impressive overall season.”

The right-hander allowed five hits and walked two as San Francisco won its third straight following a seven-game losing streak. He heard the crowd support when he got through a tough sixth.

“We lost seven straight before,” the All-Star pitcher said. “It’s nice to still have fans in the stands.”

Realmuto connected for his 15th homer after the Phillies rallied against John Brebbia. Alec Bohm and Bryce Harper hit consecutive one-out singles.

Ranger Suárez was done after four innings for the Phillies and saw his winless stretch reach five starts since beating the Nationals on Aug. 6.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: RF Nick Castellanos went on the 10-day injured list in an expected move after he was injured on a swing Friday night here. An MRI exam revealed a mild right oblique strain, according to manager Rob Thomson. The move is retroactive to Saturday and Castellanos is expected to be back when eligible Sept. 13 and likely without playing in any minor league games. Regarded prospect INF/OF Dalton Guthrie was selected from Triple-A Lehigh Valley and will make his major league debut when he plays. ... RHP Seranthony Domínguez, dealing with tendinitis in the triceps of his throwing arm, is scheduled to throw live batting practice Tuesday in Philadelphia after tossing a bullpen session Saturday. He could go on a rehab assignment from there.

Giants: 1B Brandon Belt was transferred to the 60-day injured list a day after undergoing arthroscopic surgery to repair cartilage in his right knee. The procedure was performed by Dr. Ken Akizuki. Belt, who hit a career-high 29 home runs in San Francisco's 107-win 2021 season that ended with an NL West title, is expected to be sidelined for 8 to 10 weeks. ... OF Austin Slater, who dislocated his left pinkie finger Tuesday night, . “This is ultimately going to be a pain tolerance thing,” Kapler said. “He's not at risk.”

ROSTER MOVE

The Phillies designated INF Luis García for assignment to make room for Guthrie on the 40-man roster.

San Francisco claimed INF/OF Jose Rojas off waivers from the Angels and optioned him to Triple-A Sacramento.

UP NEXT

Following an off day Monday, RHP Aaron Nola (9-11, 3.43 ERA) takes the mound Tuesday night at home against the Marlins having gone 1-3 over his last four outings.

RHP Logan Webb (11-8, 2.89) tries again for his career-best 12th victory and to snap a three-start skid when he pitches the series opener at Dodger Stadium on Monday night.

