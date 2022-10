LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Unbeaten Flightline is the 3-5 morning-line favorite for the Breeders' Cup Classic and will start the $6 million season finale from the No. 4 post position on Saturday at Keeneland.

The 4-year-old bay colt was the first entrant announced by Kentucky men's basketball coach John Calipari in Monday's draw at Rupp Arena, home floor of the fourth-ranked Wildcats. Flightline is coming off a 19 1/4-length domination of the Grade 1 Pacific Classic at Del Mar in September.