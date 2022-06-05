Finnvold keeps Florida alive with 7-2 win over Sooners
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of15 Florida pitcher Carsten Finnvold (49) gives infielder Colby Halter (5) a fist-bump coming off the mound during an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game against Oklahoma, Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (Cyndi Chambers/Ocala Star-Banner via AP) Cyndi Chambers/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Florida's Jud Fabian, second from top, celebrates with teammates after his home run against Oklahoma during an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (Cyndi Chambers/Ocala Star-Banner via AP) Cyndi Chambers/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Oklahoma infielder Tanner Treadaway (10) gets under a popup by Florida during an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (Cyndi Chambers/Ocala Star-Banner via AP) Cyndi Chambers/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Florida pitcher Carsten Finnvold (49) reacts while coming off the mound during an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game against Oklahoma, Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (Cyndi Chambers/Ocala Star-Banner via AP) Cyndi Chambers/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Florida's Colby Halter (5) heads to third against Oklahoma during an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (Cyndi Chambers/Ocala Star-Banner via AP) Cyndi Chambers/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Oklahoma pitcher Cade Horton starts against Florida during an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (Cyndi Chambers/Ocala Star-Banner via AP) Cyndi Chambers/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Oklahoma's John Spikerman, right, is safe at third during an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game against Florida, Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (Cyndi Chambers/Ocala Star-Banner via AP) Cyndi Chambers/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Florida pitcher Carsten Finnvold throws in relief against Oklahoma during an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (Cyndi Chambers/Ocala Star-Banner via AP) Cyndi Chambers/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Florida's Jud Fabian (4) hits a home run against Oklahoma during an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (Cyndi Chambers/Ocala Star-Banner via AP) Cyndi Chambers/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Florida infielder Josh Rivera (24) catches the popup by Oklahoma during an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (Cyndi Chambers/Ocala Star-Banner via AP) Cyndi Chambers/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
GAINSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Reliever Carsten Finnvold worked out of a jam in the first inning and threw what amounted to a complete game as Florida, the overall No. 13 seed, defeated Oklahoma 7-2 on Sunday, setting up a Monday showdown for the Gainsville Regional title.
Gator starter Timmy Manning hit the first batter, threw two wild pitches and then walked the bases loaded in the bottom of the first. Finnvold relieved and got two popups and a flyout.