Ferrari's Leclerc sweeps all three practices at Spanish GP JOSEPH WILSON, Associated Press May 21, 2022 Updated: May 21, 2022 9:35 a.m.
MONTMELÓ, Spain (AP) — Formula One points leader Charles Leclerc swept all three practices ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix and edged reigning world champion Max Verstappen in the final session ahead of Saturday qualifying.
The Ferrari driver was just 0.072 seconds faster than Verstappen of Red Bull. The Mercedes pair of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton were third and fourth fastest in the Saturday morning session.