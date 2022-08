This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Koji Sasahara/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A federal judge in California has ruled three golfers who joined Saudi-backed LIV Golf will not be able to compete in the PGA Tour's postseason.

Judge Beth Labson Freeman made her decision Tuesday afternoon in San Jose after attorneys for the sides each spoke for about an hour.