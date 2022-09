NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Jack Zergiotis threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score in the first quarter and Merrimack breezed to a 45-17 victory over Division II-member Assumption on Friday night.

Zergiotis opened the scoring for Merrimack (1-1) with a 1-yard TD run and capped a 21-point first quarter with a 22-yard scoring strike to Hayden FIsher.