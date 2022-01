EVART — Evart’s Sam Bailey has gotten off to a solid start and expects to establish himself as an All-State contender on the wrestling match before all is said and done.

A highlight so far this season came in a close loss to Reed City’s undefeated 171-pound wrestler Bryson Hughes during the Reed City Holiday Rumble. Bailey was 4-1 at that tournament.

“I did better than the last time I faced him,” Bailey said. “But I can still do better. I need sightly better cardio, and then I think I can do OK. I need to keep that motor going.”

After 19 matches, Bailey was 15-4.

“It’s my best season so far but I think I can do better,” he said.

This is Bailey’s fourth year of wrestling.

“I’ve been one match away from making it to state the last two years,” Bailey said. “I want to at least go to state this year.”

On the mat, “I’m good on top and I am good at grinding people out and keeping them down,” he said.

The team has been showing promise, Bailey pointed out.

“We have a lot of new guys this year who are looking good even though they’re new,” Bailey said.

Bailey was also a two-way standout in football, but indicated wrestling might be his best sport.

The Wildcats are at Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 19 and at Kingsley on Jan. 26 for conference action. They will partake in invitationals on Jan 22 in Reed City and on Jan. 29 at Montabella. The conference meet is Feb 5.