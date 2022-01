EVART – Faith Hamilton is confident of having a strong season for Evart’s girls basketball team, which has started off the season with a 3-2 record.

It’s her sophomore season and she had a half-season of varsity experience a year ago.

“It went pretty good,” she said of her varsity experience. “It’s very different. I think it was a great experience for a freshman.”

But she admits she was forced to make some major adjustments.

“The biggest thing is paying attention more and getting the shot if it’s open,” Hamilton said, adding her role is to “handle the ball, shoot and looking for those open passes.”

To be an effective shooter, “you have to get your shots up mostly,” Hamilton said. ‘You can’t expect to get on the court and expect to knock them down most of the time.”

To be a good handler against the press, the key, Hamilton said, “is keeping your head up so you can see down the court.”

Defensively for Hamilton, the key has been “moving your feet,” she said. “You basically look at the hips.”

Evart is set to be home on Jan. 6 against McBain Northern Michigan Christian.

“We’ll be pretty strong if we keep working at it,” Hamilton said, adding reasonable goals for the Wildcats are to “win conference and get all our wins down.

We need to be aggressive when we can be and use our speed up and down the court.”

Hamilton also runs cross country and plays softball. But she said basketball is her favorite sport.

“It’s a longer season and you spend more time with your teammates,” she said.