EVART – Marcel White has had an exciting year of basketball as a sparkplug for Evart’s boys varsity team and hopes to keep it up for the rest of the season.

The Wildcats recently lost a close game to league power Beal City with White playing a key role. Evart is 3-5 overall and plays Tuesday at Manton.

“We’ve had some tough matchups this season,” White said. “If we could start the game off a little better, we could win more games.”

White feels has had some off games and has not been “very consistent. I need to keep my attitude in check.”

White indicated driving to the basket has been a strength offensively.

It’s his second varsity season with the Wildcats and he feels he improved “a lot” from a year ago.

“I’ve improved a lot on defense and passing,” White said. “I want to improve on shooting.”

Evart is looking for more wins and White is confident the Wildcats can have plenty of success down the road.

“The key is coming out stronger the first half and playing solid defense throughout the game,” he said.

He also plays football and runs track, but says basketball is his favorite sport.

“I always loved it when I was a kid and I’ve always played it,” White said.

He worked a lot on the game coming into the season.

Evart will be at home on next Monday against Lake City in a makeup game. Two days later at home on Feb. 2, the Wildcats face Pine River. They play at McBain on Feb. 8 against undefeated Northern Michigan Christian.