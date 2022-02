EVART – It continues to be a very successful season for Evart’s girls basketball team which now has a three-game winning streak and has won three straight games and four of its last five.

Evart won at Manton 59-40 on Wednesday.

The game was tied 13-13 after the first quarter, 28-19 at halftime and 42-26 after the third quarter. Evart outscored Manton 17-14 in the fourth.

Addy Gray had another big game with 24 points. She had nine points on three triples in the fourth quarter. Six of her eight field goals were triples.

Skylar Baumgardner had 15 points while Bri Cass added 11 points.

“I was really happy with the way we played,” Evart coach Matt Tiet said. “Addy shot the ball a well as she has all year starting with the first of the game. She had six threes and 24 points. Skylar Baumgardner had a great game, too, with 15 points and six rebounds. She and Ally Theunick played as good of defense on their best player as you can play. She is going to score in bunches and you just have to try to really make it hard for her and they did a nice job.

“Bri Cass also had a nice game with 11 points and seven rebounds.”

The Evart girls are at McBain on Friday.

Boys basketball

Manton 74, Evart 65

MANTON – Evart fell to 3-6 overall and 3-5 in the Highland with this Wednesday league loss.

Manton improved to 4-3 and 6-6.

Evart is home on Monday against Lake City.