EVART – Evart is carrying several standouts on its wrestling team this season including Landon Babb, who hopes to return to the Wildcat lineup soon and have a strong season.

“He has been out since just before Christmas with an illness,” Evart coach Ben Bryant said. “He will return back with the team (Monday) so he hasn't competed since going 2-0 in Kingsley against Manton and Frankfort.”

Babb is at 171 pounds and is a freshman. After the Big Rapids tournament on Dec. 11, he was at 3-1.

“It’s going pretty good,” he said. “I have work to do. I have to work harder, get stronger and get better.”

Babb, at least for this year, is trying to shy away from setting his goals too high and just focus on getting better each match.

It’s his first year of wrestling overall.

“I just wanted to get stronger,” he said. “A lot of the people involved in wrestling are getting stronger.”

Babb is also in the football and track programs.

As a wrestler on the mat, “being on top,” is a major strength Babb said, adding he’s looking to improve on his neutral position.

Babb is still learning how to be a wrestler on the mat….what or what not to do and when or not when to do it.

Coming up for Evart is a conference home match on Wednesday with Roscommon, Benzie Central and Forest Area. Evart will be at the Gladwin Invitational on Saturday. There is also a conference match at Mancelona with Houghton Lake on Jan. 12.