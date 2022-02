EVART – Evart will be hosting a huge competitive cheer invitational on Saturday with scheduled visitors including Big Rapids.

The Wildcats have had a productive season led by the likes of senior Alexis Price in her fifth year of cheerleading and her fourth in high school.

The first three years “were pretty fun,” Price said, adding it’s been a little more enjoyable compared to a year ago when wearing masks were required for competition.

Price has always served as a base.

“The key is positioning,” she said, adding that working with teammates is important to having success at that position.

Competitive cheer consists of three rounds: round one emphasizes on drills, round two on compulsories and round three on mounts.

Round one is the team’s best so far.

“Everyone knows it better than the others,” Price said. “I feel like Round 3 would be a little harder.”

Practices are long, intense and fun.

“Stunting and tumbling,” Price said, are what make practices especially fun.

Price added conditioning and proper dieting are essential when it comes to having success as cheerleaders.

Price also does sideline cheering for Evart but admits competitive cheer presents its unique challenges.

“We did pretty good for not having a full round three,” Price said after the team’s first competition of the season.

Cheer is her only sport and team unity, plus the need to work together is what she especially likes about it. The need to have a close working relationship with each other serves as a model for future lifetime endeavors, she added.

Price was on the team three years ago which went from districts to regional. Advancing to regionals remain a goal.