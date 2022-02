EVART – The second-quarter blues got the best of the Evart Wildcats in a 68-48 loss to Lake City on Monday.

The Wildcats led 16-15 after the first quarter but were outscored 21-6 in the second and the Trojans led 36-22 at halftime. The Trojans led 57-28 after the third quarter.

“Sometimes we get punched in the mouth and we don’t respond,” Evart coach Kris Morgan said. “We did not respond tonight. We let them play their game and we got thrown off our game after that and struggled through the whole game. They paved well, were hot and shot the ball well. We didn’t have an answer for Gavin Bisballe.”

Evart was led by Bryant Calderon with 22 points, followed by Jordin Albright with nine, Cannan Morgan with six and Marcel White with four. Gavin Bisballe scored 28 points including 25 in the first half.

“We weren’t hitting shots very well tonight,” Morgan said. “Their defense was all over us. We didn’t execute on offense very well.”

"The first half, we were doing pretty good," Calderon said. "In the second half, I believe our mental state was not there. I know we have the skill and ability to keep up with them. When Bisballe started scoring, we fell apart."

Evart fell to 4-7 overall and 4-5 in the Highland. The Wildcats are scheduled to host Pine River on Wednesday in Highland Conference action.