REED CITY – Zach Erickson is ready for another football season.

Many Reed City football players graduated from the conference and regional championship team, but he’ll be a valuable returnee for the Coyotes and coach Scott Shankel.

Erickson was a starting defensive back/linebacker who played a key role for a RC defense, which was stingy when it came to allowing points.

“I was there to help on pass (coverage) and pass support,” Erickson said. “and help on run and run support.”

The Coyotes had many outstanding games. But the performances against Millington in a 6-0 regional title win “and the Cadillac game (a 16-8 overtime regular-season finale win) were very good defensive games. Our being aggressive to the ball helps. Reading our keys always help.”

Erickson also was on the varsity as a sophomore.

“I think I’ve improved a lot more than last year,” Erickson said, adding that the team’s regional title effort “means a lot and keeps our momentum rolling.”

Erickson had a key interception against Muskegon Catholic Central in the playoffs.

“I read my keys and I ran with the back out of the backfield and played the ball,” Erickson said, adding the path to good defense “is reading the keys and filling in to where I need to. The key on the pass is dropping to my coverage or covering the man I need to.”

The defense, Erickson noted, was able to avoid being burned on long plays for much of the season.

He also plays basketball and baseball and said football is his favorite.

THE ZACH ERICKSON FILE

Favorite athlete: Barry Sanders

Favorite food: Mashed potatoes

Favorite subject in school: Math

Favorite movie: John Wick

Favorite singers: Brooks & Dunn

Favorite vehicle: An older Ford Truck