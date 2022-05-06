Embiid returns from injury, 76ers beat Heat 99-79 in Game 3 DAN GELSTON, AP Sports Writer May 6, 2022 Updated: May 6, 2022 10:01 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid inspired the 76ers with his return from a facial injury, Danny Green and Tyrese Maxey each scored 21 points and Philadelphia beat the Miami Heat 99-79 in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Friday night.
Wearing a black mask, Embiid had 18 points and 11 rebounds after missing the first two games of the series.