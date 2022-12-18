Eastern Michigan spoils big night from Detroit Mercy's Davis

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Emoni Bates and Tyson Acuff scored 19 points apiece and Eastern Michigan spoiled a big night by Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis in a 79-77 victory over the Titans on Sunday.

Davis scored 30 points for Detroit Mercy (5-7) to zip past Bradley's Hersey Hawkins (3,008) into 10th place on the all-time scoring list. Davis, who came in averaging 24.3 points per game, upped his points total to 3,031. He passed Hawkins on a 3-pointer with 16:37 left in the first half. Davis needs 28 points to pass Saint Peter's Keydren Clark for ninth place.