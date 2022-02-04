EXPLAINER: Biathlon combines physical demands, mental calm MARTHA BELLISLE, Associated Press Feb. 4, 2022 Updated: Feb. 4, 2022 1:41 a.m.
1 of14 FILE - A biathlete from Slovakia prepares to shoot during practice at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 3, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. Carlos Osorio/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 FILE - Jake Brown of the United States competes during the men's 20km individual race at the biathlon World Cup in Anterselva, Italy, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. Brown says biathlon is the marriage of “two totally unrelated things." One is physical and the other is mostly mental. Matthias Schrader/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Armin Auchentaller looks through a scope during Biathlon World Cup Team Trials at Soldier Hollow on Oct. 24, 2021, in Midway, Utah. A biathlete skis several kilometers and arrives at the shooting range with a heart rate as high as 180 beats per minute. Next they shoot at five targets within 25 to 35 seconds. “Shooting with a high heart rate is really difficult,” said Auchentaller of Antholz, Italy who coaches the U.S. women’s biathlon team. Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Lowell Bailey speaks during an interview at the Biathlon World Cup Team Trials in Soldier Hollow on Oct. 25, 2021, in Midway, Utah. Bailey, a retired four-time U.S. Olympic biathlete and the team’s high-performance coach, said the combination of fast skiing and high-pressure shooting makes biathlon is an “exceptionally good spectator sport.” Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Jake Brown looks on after a race at the Biathlon World Cup Team Trials in Soldier Hollow on Oct. 24, 2021, in Midway, Utah. Brown says biathlon is the marriage of “two totally unrelated things." One is physical and the other is mostly mental. Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Biathletes shoot during Biathlon World Cup Team Trials at Soldier Hollow on Oct. 24, 2021, in Midway, Utah. A biathlete skis several kilometers and arrives at the shooting range with a heart rate as high as 180 beats per minute. Next they shoot at five targets within 25 to 35 seconds. Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 A target is displayed during Biathlon World Cup Team Trials at Soldier Hollow on Oct. 24, 2021, in Midway, Utah. A biathlete skis several kilometers and arrives at the shooting range with a heart rate as high as 180 beats per minute. Next they shoot at five targets within 25 to 35 seconds. Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 An athlete loads a bullet into a magazine during Biathlon World Cup Team Trials at Soldier Hollow on Oct. 24, 2021, in Midway, Utah. A biathlete skis several kilometers and arrives at the shooting range with a heart rate as high as 180 beats per minute. Next they shoot at five targets within 25 to 35 seconds. Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Biathlete Paul Schommer shoots during Biathlon World Cup Team Trials at Soldier Hollow on Oct. 24, 2021, in Midway, Utah. A biathlete skis several kilometers and arrives at the shooting range with a heart rate as high as 180 beats per minute. Next they shoot at five targets within 25 to 35 seconds. Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — One analogy often used to describe how it feels to compete in a biathlon race goes like this: “Run up 20 flights of stairs as fast as you can and then try to thread a needle.”
Biathlon is the marriage of “two totally unrelated things,” says U.S. biathlete Jake Brown of Saint Paul, Minnesota. “One is totally physical, and the other is part physical but mostly mental. Having to combine that mental exertion on the range when you’re under physical duress from skiing is really the difficulty of our sport.”
Written By
MARTHA BELLISLE