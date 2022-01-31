Dort helps Thunder top Trail Blazers 98-81, end 7-game skid CLIFF BRUNT, AP Sports Writer Jan. 31, 2022
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Lu Dort scored 18 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 98-81 on Monday night to snap a seven-game losing streak.
Josh Giddey added 14 points and 12 rebounds for the short-handed Thunder. Oklahoma City's scoring leader, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, is out until after the All-Star break with a sprained right ankle sustained last Friday against Indiana.