Donaldson lifts Yankees to opening win over Red Sox in 11th

NEW YORK (AP) — Josh Donaldson capped his Yankees debut with an RBI single in the 11th inning, lifting New York over the Boston Red Sox 6-5 Friday for its first walk-off win on opening day since Yogi Berra scored in 1957.
Trailing 3-0 before ace Gerrit Cole got a single out, the Yankees rallied against their longtime rival.