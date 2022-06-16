Anderson's no-hit bid for Dodgers broken up in 9th by Ohtani
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tyler Anderson of the Los Angeles Dodgers lost his bid for a no-hitter when Los Angeles Angels star Shoehi Ohtani tripled with one out in the ninth inning Wednesday night.
Ohtani pulled a line drive into the right-field corner well beyond a diving Mookie Betts. It came on the 123rd pitch from Anderson — his previous career high was 109 in 2018 with Colorado.