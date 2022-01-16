Djokovic on Australian Open's Day 1 program, pending appeal

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic was scheduled to play his first-round Australian Open match on Monday night on a Day 1 program announced while he was still in legal limbo.

A court hearing for the defending and nine-time Australian Open champion’s appeal against deportation ended Sunday afternoon. Tournament organizers released the match schedule for the first day of competition more than an hour later, when a verdict was still pending.

The Australian government on Friday canceled Djokovic’s visa due to issues surrounding his stance against COVID-19 vaccination. That was four days after Djokovic had an earlier decision to cancel his visa overturned by a court on procedural grounds. He spent four nights in immigration detention before the first court hearing, and he was confined to an immigration hotel again on Saturday night waiting for his appeal.

Federal Court Chief Justice James Allsop said he and two fellow judges hoped to reach a verdict later Sunday.

If he wins the appeal, Djokovic will get to open his title defense against fellow Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic on the last match scheduled for Monday night on the tournament's main show court.

Defending women's champion Naomi Osaka will play the second match on the main court, Rod Laver Arena, against Camila Osorio.

Rafael Nadal, who shares the men's record of 20 major titles with Djokovic and Roger Federer, was scheduled to play in the afternoon against Marcos Giron, and women's No. 1 Ash Barty was scheduled to play the first night match on Rod Laver Arena against qualifier Lesia Tsurenko.

The Day 1 schedule gave Djokovic the most amount of time possible to prepare for a Monday match.

Players in the main draw usually get more notice of the order of play ahead first round of Grand Slam tournament, but No. 8-ranked Casper Ruud said it wasn't unusual to get less advance warning in regular tour-level events.

Ruud is on the opposite side of the draw to Djokovic, so he won't start until Day 2 of the tournament. He'll be following closely Monday, to see how things unfold for the top-ranked man in tennis.

“If he plays, he plays, and I think I’ll be watching,” Ruud said. “The tournament will be played. Let’s see tomorrow if he’s in the draw or not.”

Now that the order of play has been released, Grand Slam regulations dictate that if Djokovic withdraws from the tournament, he'll be replaced in the field by what’s known as a “lucky loser” — a player who loses in qualifying but gets into the main draw because of another player’s exit before competition has started.

