Deer hunters now in muzzleloading season

BIG RAPIDS \u2013 From firearm season to the muzzleloading campaign. This is where hunters are at right now. The deer firearm season ended on Nov. 30. Muzzleloading takes place from now through Dec. 11. The later antlerless firearm season is Dec. 12 through Jan 1. Archery seasons goes to Jan. 1.\u00a0 DNR wildlife biologist Pete Kailing said the snow firearm hunters were able to use \u201cwas awesome. Hunters seemed to have a lot of success. Now we have the muzzleloading season where any weapons may be used and not just a muzzleloader.\u201d The numbers are usually down for December hunting, compared to November. \u201cBut we see more of it in the farmland areas in Newaygo, and Oceana counties where farmers are trying to thin the doe herd out from some croplands,\u201d Kailing said. \u201cThere could be a surprising number taken, which is good. Much of southern lower Michigan has deer numbers exceed a sustainable capacity.\u201d Kailing said the DNR Paris office was open to help hunters register their deer. This pertains to deer hunting even outside the Nov. 15-30 firearm campaign. \u201cAll harvested deer need to be registered,\u201d he said. Other hunting opportunities continue. \u201cThere\u2019s a few bird hunters that will show up and a few rabbit hunters as soon as we get some snow on the ground,\u201d Kailing said. \u201cHopefully it will be ice fishing after that. Then fur trapping comes. Bobcat season opens in December as well.\u201d Kailing indicated there is a decent area bobcat population. \u00a0