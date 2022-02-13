DeRozan scores 38, Vucevic dominates as Bulls beat Thunder ANDREW SELIGMAN, AP Sports Writer Feb. 13, 2022
1 of11 Chicago Bulls forward Malcolm Hill, right, battles for a rebound against Oklahoma City Thunder center Aleksej Pokusevski during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley, right, drives against Chicago Bulls forward Troy Brown Jr., left, and forward Derrick Jones Jr., during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Chicago Bulls forward Troy Brown Jr., left, battles for a rebound against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Oklahoma City Thunder center Aleksej Pokusevski, left, shoots against Chicago Bulls forward Tyler Cook during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey, left, drives to the basket past Chicago Bulls forward Troy Brown Jr., during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley, center, drives to the basket against Chicago Bulls guard Coby White, left, and guard Ayo Dosunmu during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Chicago Bulls forward Troy Brown Jr., left, and Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley battle for a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 38 points, Nikola Vucevic added 31 points and 15 rebounds, and the Chicago Bulls overcame a sluggish start to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 106-101 on Saturday night.
Tied with Cleveland for second place in the Eastern Conference coming in, the Bulls turned things around after falling behind by 14 points in the second quarter. They made enough baskets down the stretch to come away with their third straight win.
Written By
ANDREW SELIGMAN