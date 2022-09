CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Paxton DeLaurent threw for 332 yards and four touchdowns to lead Southeast Missouri State to a 34-31 victory over Southern Illinois on Saturday night.

DeLaurent tossed the game-winner, a 2-yard TD pass to Damoriea Vick, with 11 seconds remaining. The play capped a 14-play, 76-yard drive that included a pass interference call.